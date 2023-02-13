Teens arrested in Leesville after burglaries, thefts in the city

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Three teens were arrested on February 8 on charges related to recent burglaries and thefts within the City of Leesville.

Prior to the arrests, a Leesville Police Department Investigator located one of the stolen firearms at a local residence. Officers later made contact with the juvenile suspects as they were walking near a residential area. They were taken into custody. At the time of arrest, the 17-year-old juvenile had a stolen firearm on his person as well as illegal narcotics.

The 17-year-old male juvenile was charged with two counts of simple burglary of a vehicle, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, one count of possession of CDS - schedule I (marijuana), one count of possession of CDS - schedule 2 (oxycodone), one count of possession of CDS - schedule IV (Xanax) and one count of unlawful possession of tobacco. He remains in custody and additional charges are pending.

A 16-year-old male juvenile was arrested and charged with one count of simple burglary of a vehicle and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm. Additional charges are pending.

A 14-year-old male juvenile was arrested and charged with one count of possession of CDS schedule I (marijuana).

This is an ongoing investigation and additional arrests are pending.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.