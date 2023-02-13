Teens arrested in Leesville after burglaries, thefts in the city

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Three teens were arrested on February 8 on charges related to recent burglaries and thefts within the City of Leesville.

Prior to the arrests, a Leesville Police Department Investigator located one of the stolen firearms at a local residence. Officers later made contact with the juvenile suspects as they were walking near a residential area. They were taken into custody. At the time of arrest, the 17-year-old juvenile had a stolen firearm on his person as well as illegal narcotics.

The 17-year-old male juvenile was charged with two counts of simple burglary of a vehicle, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, one count of possession of CDS - schedule I (marijuana), one count of possession of CDS - schedule 2 (oxycodone), one count of possession of CDS - schedule IV (Xanax) and one count of unlawful possession of tobacco. He remains in custody and additional charges are pending.

A 16-year-old male juvenile was arrested and charged with one count of simple burglary of a vehicle and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm. Additional charges are pending.

A 14-year-old male juvenile was arrested and charged with one count of possession of CDS schedule I (marijuana).

This is an ongoing investigation and additional arrests are pending.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reporter Evan Lambert was arrested while covering a press conference on Wednesday.
Ohio attorney general to lead investigation into reporter’s arrest
APSO deputy accused of stealing from Dollar General
Autopsy report in for 17-year-old girl found dead at Paragon Resort, details not released
Suspect arrested for attempted arson on Tennessee Avenue
APD: Missing teen Ari’Anna Leach located

Latest News

Suspect arrested for attempted arson on Tennessee Avenue
Damage at Dogwood Park
Leesville police investigating vandalism at Dogwood Park
Authorities offering reward for information after Hyatt Cemetery vandalized
Authorities offering reward for information after Hyatt Cemetery vandalized
NSU men beat Texas A&M Commerce for their eight straight win.