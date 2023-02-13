Woman accused of killing 2-year-old daughter due in court

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman accused of killing her two-year-old daughter is expected to appear in court for a hearing on Monday, Feb. 13.

The hearing was postponed a few weeks ago because Lanaya Cardwell was hiring a lawyer.

Cardwell is facing second-degree murder charges in the 2021 death of her two-year-old daughter, Nevaeh Allen.

Arrest records show Cardwell’s boyfriend, Phillip Gardner, told police that Cardwell got upset with the toddler for grabbing her contact lenses and punched the little girl in the stomach, causing her to fall and hit her head on a cabinet.

Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder for the death of Cardwell's child, 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen (center). (East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office/Viewer Submitted)

The jail documents said Gardner told police he took Cardwell to work, went back home with the little girl, and laid her down on the couch where she became unresponsive.

The documents report Gardner put the little girl’s remains in a suitcase, put it in his car, drove to Mississippi, and disposed of her remains.

Phillip Gardner is due in court on March 14.

