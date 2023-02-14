APD: Shooting on Willow Glen Road in Alexandria

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex on Willow Glen Road on Feb. 14.

APD said it received word of the shooting around 4:03 a.m. Upon arriving at the location in the 700 block of Willow Glen Road, they found three vehicles littered with bullet holes. One of them was left running, appearing abandoned. Over 40 bullet casings were recovered from the crime scene. So far, no victims have been reported, and any suspects are unknown.

Shots fired near Alexandria apartment complex

NEW TONIGHT: Residents at the Bethel Apartments on Willow Glen Rd in Alexandria say they woke up to shots being fired this morning that left these bullet holes just feet from where they were sleeping. More tonight on KALB

Posted by Dylan Domangue on Tuesday, February 14, 2023

If anyone has any information about this shooting or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization, not a law enforcement agency.

