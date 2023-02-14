LSUA baseball looks to continue fast start against LSUS

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals got back to their winning ways, winning four straight games in the Cajun Collison tournament over the weekend. Blaise Foote said being swept by Loyola the weekend before is exactly what they needed to focus on more.

“The big loss to Loyola kind of humbled us,” said Foote. “We came to practice, worked hard, and I can say that we were locked in.”

They went on to win four games in a row, including beating Central Methodist University, who was in the World Series a few years ago.

The defense has been well for the Generals, while the offense came alive when it was needed. Cameron Daigle said that they did not want to waste opportunities.

“Never let an at-bat go to waste,” said Daigle. “That’s what we preached throughout the team and that mindset is important to our success.”

This weekend is another test as they will play their rival LSUS on the road.

Head Coach Kody Gautreaux said that he is looking forward to the matchup.

“It’s going to be really fun,” said Gautreaux. “We respect those guys because it is always a challenge to play them. They came to our place last year and beat us, so I think a lot of guys on this roster still have that bad taste in their mouths.”

