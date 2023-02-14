Menard shuts out STA to punch ticket to Division IV semifinals

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The number two seed in Division IV Select, the Menard Eagles, got over their quarterfinal woes by shutting out #7 STA 3-0 at home in the quarterfinals.

Coming into 2023, the Eagles had their season end in the quarterfinals in seven of the last nine years. However, the group on this year’s team did not let that happen.

To start the scoring, Jad Meadaa sent one into the back of the net in the 24th minute. Eight minutes later, Ryan Hicks extended the Eagles’ lead to two.

In the second period, Menard put the icing on the cake as Luke Griffin scored on an assist from Hicks.

The #2 Eagles will now face off against #3 Episcopal of Acadiana with a spot in the state championship on the line.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.