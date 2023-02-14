Police: 4 students shot outside Pittsburgh high school

FILE - The shooting occurred outside Westinghouse Academy 6-12 in the Homewood neighborhood.
FILE - The shooting occurred outside Westinghouse Academy 6-12 in the Homewood neighborhood.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Four students were shot outside a Pittsburgh high school, but no life-threatening injuries have been reported, police said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety and school officials said the shooting occurred outside Westinghouse Academy 6-12 in the Homewood neighborhood as students were being dismissed Tuesday afternoon.

Police said three male students and a female student appeared to have wounds to their hands and other extremities. Three were taken to a hospital by paramedics and the fourth was transported by a family member, police said. All were in stable condition.

No arrests were immediately reported and officials said it was too early to say whether the shooting appeared targeted or random.

Pittsburgh Public Schools said “a significant law enforcement presence” was securing the safe dismissal of students and staff, and the school would operate remotely Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested following break in at Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit building
Suspect arrested for attempted arson on Tennessee Avenue
Oak Hill claims #1 seed in Division V
2023 Girls’ Basketball Playoffs: What area teams made the postseason?
Teens arrested in Leesville after burglaries, thefts in the city
Damage at Dogwood Park
Leesville police investigating vandalism at Dogwood Park

Latest News

Otters at Living Shores Aquarium painted Valentine's Day cards.
CUTE: Otters paint Valentine’s Day cards for hospital patients
Temple Fire & Rescue shared photos of Cpt. Dustin McGraw and his wife, Chrissy, who is an...
Forever Valentines: Cop, firefighter find love while responding to call
A mass shooting at Michigan State University Monday night left three students dead and five...
Fraternity president, science student among shooting victims
Otters at Living Shores Aquarium painted Valentine's Day cards.
Otters paint Valentine's Day cards
Police say a K-9 team uncovered a driver with many illegal substances during a traffic stop...
‘You guys got me:’ Police K-9 finds driver with 53 pounds of marijuana in truck