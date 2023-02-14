‘Shelter in place immediately’: Shots fired at Michigan State University

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Residents and students in East Lansing were urged to shelter in place Monday night following reports of two shootings at Michigan State University.

According to Michigan State University police and public safety officials, shots were fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus just after 8:15 p.m.

A second shooting was reported by police at IM East, a nearby fitness center, with multiple reported injuries.

The East Lansing Police Department urged residents to “shelter in place immediately” while the suspect allegedly remained at large on foot.

All campus activities are canceled for 48 hours - including athletics, classes and all campus-related activities.

