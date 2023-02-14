Suspect in Madison Brooks case charged in connection with separate rape case

Kaivon Washington
Kaivon Washington(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the suspects arrested in connection with the alleged rape of LSU student Madison Brooks has now been charged in a separate rape case, according to arrest documents.

RELATED: I-TEAM: 3 suspects in Madison Brooks rape case bond out of prison

There are still a lot of questions about exactly happened and how a night of underage drinking ended with LSU student Madison Brooks dead.
Three of the men accused of participating in or witnessing a sexual encounter involving an LSU student before her death bonded out of prison according to EBRSO.
Deputies have arrested four men in connection with an incident that eventually led to LSU student Madison Brooks being hit and killed by a vehicle in BR.
Page 1
Page 1(Baton Rouge Police Department)
Page 2
Page 2(Baton Rouge Police Department)
Page 3
Page 3(Baton Rouge Police Department)

The affidavit states Kaivon Washington, 18, is charged with first-degree rape in connection with a sexual assault on Oct. 1, 2022.

The document indicates the victim came forward and contacted the Baton Rouge Police Department about it on Jan. 25, 2023.

The victim told police that a separate suspect allegedly had sex with her, despite the fact that the victim repeatedly told him to stop, according to arrest documents. They added the victim also told investigators that Washington was nearby, walked over, and “joined the act.”

The below statement was released by Washington’s attorney:

Detectives said Washington is also facing a first-degree rape charge in Livingston Parish for a separate incident that allegedly took place in Walker in 2020.

RELATED: Suspect in Madison Brooks case arrested for alleged rape in 2020

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested following break in at Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit building
Suspect arrested for attempted arson on Tennessee Avenue
Oak Hill claims #1 seed in Division V
2023 Girls’ Basketball Playoffs: What area teams made the postseason?
Teens arrested in Leesville after burglaries, thefts in the city
Damage at Dogwood Park
Leesville police investigating vandalism at Dogwood Park

Latest News

FILE: Dave & Buster's
Dave & Buster’s coming to Lafayette
Zachary Cordell Moore
Suspect wanted in Natchitoches shooting investigation
FILE: Topgolf
Topgolf is coming to Lafayette
Valentine's Day
SUBMIT PHOTOS: Happy Valentine’s Day!