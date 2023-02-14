Suspect wanted in Natchitoches shooting investigation

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Police Department is asking for help in finding Zachary Cordell Moore, 27, of Campti. He is wanted following a shooting on Sunday.

According to NPD, a victim was found on February 12 around 9:21 p.m. in the 7000 block of Highway 3110, suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was airlifted to a hospital in Rapides Parish where they are listed in stable condition.

Zachary Cordell Moore and Kendarius Jones were identified as suspects.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Moore who is charged with attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of justice.

WANTED - ZARCHARY CORDELL MOORE:

Zachary Cordell Moore (NPD)

If you have seen Zachary Cordell Moore please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Detective Shane Garcie at (318) 357-3878. Do not attempt to apprehend or detain this individual by yourself. Zachary Cordell Moore is considered to be armed and dangerous. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

On February 13, Kendarius Jones, 28, of Mansfield was arrested without incident in relation to the crime. He was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center where he is charged with principle to attempted second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

ARRESTED - KENDARIUS JONES:

Kendarius Jones (NPD)

You can also report a tip anonymously by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone or by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 357-3858. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward of up to $2,500 for the arrest of an offender.

