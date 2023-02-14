Topgolf is coming to Lafayette

FILE: Topgolf
FILE: Topgolf(WAFB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (KALB) - Good news golf lovers - Topgolf is coming to Lafayette!

Topgolf has announced it will open a location in Lafayette by the end of the year. TG Lafayette Partners, LLC, a Dallas-based company that partners with Topgolf on site selection, closed a deal on Friday to purchase nearly 12 acres on Meadow Farm Road next to Costco, according to The Advocate.

Construction began on Monday. This will be the second location in Louisiana, the other being in Baton Rouge. There will be 60 climate-controlled bays to play , a full-service restaurant, drinks, private event rooms and family-friendly programming.

