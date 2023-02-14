VIDEO: Store clerk wrestles knife from would-be robber, chases him away

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - Police in Los Angeles are looking for a man accused of attempting to rob a female store clerk at knifepoint.

The store clerk, who did not want to be identified, says it was terrifying when the suspect tried to rob her Thursday while she was working at Amaya’s Mini Market in the Westlake neighborhood. She says the man demanded the money in the register and threatened to kill her if she said anything.

“It’s really scary. I think all people scare when they see knives or a gun or something like that,” the clerk said. “It’s super, super scared to me because I don’t see nothing when he put the nails in my tummy.”

The terrified woman screamed, even with the suspect’s knife pressed against her body. She then mustered up the courage and strength to take the weapon away from the would-be robber before chasing him out of the store.

The clerk, who has only been working at the store for a month, is shaken but will be OK. She suffered a few cuts on her hands, but it’s clear the suspect wasn’t expecting her brave act.

“I’m angry at him. I want to find him,” the clerk said.

Store owner Rene Amaya says he’d seen petty theft at the location before but nothing as violent as this. He says the robber had been a paying customer just a few minutes earlier but lingered when he saw another customer make a cash wire transfer.

“He wanted to get all the money because he knew it was a huge amount of money we were transferring,” Amaya said.

Amaya says the suspect left the store then came back about five minutes later with a big knife in a plastic bag. He says he’s glad his clerk is safe, calling it “the most important thing.”

Police don’t have any information on the suspect and are urging anyone with information to contact them.

As for the store clerk, she has a message for her attacker: “Don’t do this at any stores no more!”

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

