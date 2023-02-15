APD could add 2 deputy chief positions after position has not been filled in 4 years

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council will have a chance to approve adding two deputy chief positions at the Alexandria Police Department.

APD has not had a deputy chief in four years since the previous administration under former mayor Jeff Hall pushed to abolish the position in its entirety.

In January 2020, the police department had already been without a deputy chief for a year at that time but was expected to eventually hire to fill that vacant position. At that time, current APD Chief Jerrod King had submitted his pick for deputy chief, which serves as second in command to the police chief. News Channel 5 learned that King’s submission was Patrick VanDyke who, back then, served as the Director for the Alexandria Regional Police Academy. VanDyke was recently hired last December under current Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy to be the department’s next public safety commissioner.

However, four months after King submitted his pick, former mayor Hall had still yet to approve it and felt it was best altogether to get rid of the position. The city administration had sent the Fire and Police Civil Service Board a letter that the plan would be to defund the position that was sitting vacant despite a recommendation on the table. The Civil Service Board’s Attorney Brian Cespiva admitted to News Channel 5 in an interview in 2020 that they were not expecting the city to push to get rid of the position as they were expecting to get a name to fill the role of deputy chief.

Since then, and over three years later, the deputy chief position has not been filled.

The role of a deputy chief is to assist the police chief with planning and running the department in different areas, including patrol, investigation and administration among others.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Alexandria City Council will start to process to decide if not only just one deputy chief should return to the department, but two. The council will be introducing a line item to establish two positions. That line item will likely then be set to appear on the agenda to vote on for the next meeting scheduled for March 7.

If approved, News Channel 5 was told by the civil service board that the hiring process will be treated just like a police chief position. Anyone from inside or outside the police department will be able to apply. A test will be required to take, and then the civil service board will approve those scores at a meeting. Once the scores are approved, Mayor Roy will be able to conduct interviews before making his decision.

