Darrell Basco officially appointed as Pineville Police Chief

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At Tuesday’s Pineville City Council meeting, the council unanimously voted to appoint Darrell Basco as the city’s new police chief.

Chief Basco has been with the Pineville Police Department for 27 years and served as the Deputy Chief for Chief Don Weatherford and became the Interim Police Chief when Weatherford retired in October of 2022.

“I’m glad the mayor and the council have faith in me to go forward with a public safety vision for the City of Pineville,” said Chief Basco. “It’s the dedication of the rank and file men and women of the police department that carry out that vision, their job is harder than anybody else’s any other day of the week. We have exceptional people, we’re looking for exceptional people to serve the citizens of Pineville, and I look forward to the next day of making it a better and great place to live.”

Chief Basco was chosen out of a handful of candidates and tied with one other candidate on the chief’s exam, scoring a 90%. Pineville Mayor Rich Dupree said Chief Basco’s experience and vision for the police department set him apart from the other candidates.

“To hear from Darrell about some of his thoughts about where he wanted to see the city go in the policing aspect of integrating today’s technology into a small town area was just tremendous,” said Mayor Dupree. “As I had the opportunity to become mayor and the opportunity of a retirement opening the door, it was just a hand and glove-fit, and he separated himself from the other applicants in a way that made it easy to pick him tonight.”

The council also unanimously appointed Hugh Halle as the new Public Works Director, and Jerry Cripps to the Pineville Housing Authority.

