DEVEN BROOKS: State says Jamaria Randle plotted attack to steal Brooks’ money before murder

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Continuing Coverage of the Deven Brooks murder trial. Check back for more updates throughout the day.

1 p.m. Update:

The second-degree murder trial for Jamaria Randle, 22, of Alexandria, started Wednesday, Feb. 15. Randle was charged alongside her husband, Terrance Lavalais, and her cousin, Tremaine Veal, for the Jan. 9, 2022 murder of Deven Brooks, 27 of Ball. Lavalais has already pleaded “guilty as charged” to second-degree murder.

Assistant District Attorney Lea Hall gave an hour-long opening statement to the jury in front of a crowded courtroom of Brooks’ family, friends and supporters.

Brooks was found dead alongside the Red River in Alexandria on Jan. 11, 2022, at around 101 Lower Line Street. He had been shot in the head from above, according to Hall. His body was found on a concrete slab and was believed to be thrown down the levee to the slab after being shot. It’s about a 15 foot fall.

“It’s an excellent place to do something you don’t want other people to see,” said Hall, of the spot.

Brooks’ hands were bound with Gorilla tape, braided steel bicycle cable and zip ties. One of his shoes was found beside him and on the bottom of his socked foot was a sticker for an Xbox video game.

Hall told the jury that Randle had once been in a relationship with Brooks. Brooks had met her at a strip club. Brooks began buying her things before the relationship went sour - including a car. He said the relationship was believed to be sexual in nature.

We learned that Randle was married to Terrance Lavalais, but Lavalais was living in Shreveport at the time. It’s believed the relationship between Randle and Brooks lasted from September-November of 2021.

Lavalais eventually found out about the relationship, but Hall said he wasn’t really motivated to do anything about it.

Of the murder, Hall said, “The motivating force was greed.”

Brooks was described as “socially awkward.” It’s believed Randle was his first girlfriend.

“He picked the wrong person,” said Hall of Brooks dating Randle.

We learned that Tremaine Veal, Randle’s cousin, had a gun. A plot was hatched to get financial information from Brooks because Randle knew he had money and an inheritance.

“It was her relationship that got them there (Lavalais and Veal) - they had no idea who he was,” said Hall.

Before Brooks was killed, video surveillance picks up the trio going to the Walmart on North Mall Drive. Randle stole items - cables, zip ties and Gorilla tape. The State said this will be on camera.

It’s evening now. After getting the items, the three went to Brooks’ apartment in Ball on Timber Trails, put a gun in his face and tied him up.

They stole his cards, got his pin numbers and took his phone.

Randle and Lavalais got into Brooks’ red Honda Accord to go to another Walmart. But, they were pulled over by the Ball Police Department because the tail lights were out. This was caught on body camera video.

“The behavior I’m describing is absolutely psychotic,” said Hall.

Randle got a ticket from Ball PD. Then they continued to the second trip to Walmart.

Once at the store, two attempted transactions happened - an attempt to get gift cards and an attempt to get a phone. The purchases were denied.

At around 10:47 p.m., they hit an ATM to get $800, the maximum amount they can withdraw. Brooks’ phone tracks their location.

“I’m not sure how fully formed the plan was,” said Hall.

The two go back to the apartment and with Veal stole Brooks’ TV, Xbox and a bong. While carting it out, the bong crashes to the sidewalk and breaks - waking up neighbors. Veal is spotted.

We’re told we’ll hear from that neighbor later. A neighbor spots Brooks being walked out and calls Ball PD to report what is believed to be a kidnapping.

Ball PD gets to the scene quickly, but due to a miscommunication, they initially think a woman was kidnapped.

“Nothing is really done for poor Deven,” said Hall of the police interaction.

The three, plus Brooks, end up at Lower Line Street where we learn Randle pistol whips him.

“A stupid plan gone even stupider,” said Hall.

Lavalais shoots Brooks and kills him. His body is pushed down the levee.

Afterward the three part ways. A friend of Veal’s, called Capo, holds on to the stolen items we’re told. Hall said Capo actually took and posted a photo with the money and the gun.

Brooks’ car is dumped on Yale Street in Alexandria.

The next morning, Jan. 10, 2022, Randle gets another $800 from the ATM. She tries to go a second time that day but it’s denied.

We learn that Lavalais and a friend named Megail go to Target with Brooks’ phone and successfully get pre-paid cards.

Then Lavalais and Randle go to the Paragon.

“They dress like twinsies,” said Hall describing Lavalais and Randle wearing tie-die.

“They’re dressed like they’re going to a dance...or a murder,” he said.

The next morning, Jan. 11, 2022, we’re told they hit the ATM again. It’s around noon that day that Brooks’ body is discovered.

As the three become suspects, we’re told stories will change.

Hall tells the jury he knows a lot of information because of Lavalais’ plea and explains how Lavalais can get a sentencing break if he provides “substantial assistance.”

Defense attorney Chad Guillot keeps his opening arguments brief - “Reserve judgment until the end of the trial.”

