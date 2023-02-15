LSP: Derrick Kittling case investigation not complete yet

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Louisiana State Police, the investigation into the Nov. 6, 2022, death of Derrick Kittling, 45, of Alexandria, is not complete.

LSP responded to KALB’s request for an update on the status of the investigation by saying the investigation was not complete, the case has not yet been turned over to the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s office and there is no exact date when the investigation will be completed.

On Nov. 6, Kittling was shot and killed by Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Rodney Anderson during an altercation during a traffic stop on Seventh Street in Alexandria. Shortly after Kittling’s death, his family retained civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Ron Haley, who believe Kittling’s civil rights may have been violated during the stop.

The last update on the case given to the public by LSP was on Nov. 20, when body camera footage of the incident was released. According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Anderson has been on administrative leave since the incident took place and will remain on leave until LSP’s investigation is concluded.

