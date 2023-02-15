Marksville High School honored as a ‘Comeback Campus’

Assistant State Superintendent Trey Folse made the trip from Baton Rouge to Avoyelles Parish to recognize Marksville High School as a ‘Comeback Campus.'
By KALB Digital Team
Feb. 15, 2023
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - Assistant State Superintendent Trey Folse made the trip from Baton Rouge to Avoyelles Parish on Feb. 15 to recognize Marksville High School as one of Louisiana’s ‘Comeback Campuses.’

MHS is one of only 41 schools state-wide to earn the distinction at the end of last year for their increased scores on LEAP tests and the ACT and decreases in unsatisfactory scores in math and ELA.

Folse delivered the school’s ‘Comeback Campus’ banner, which the MHS administration credits to the collaboration and teamwork of the staff, students and the community.

The Louisiana Department of Education started the Comeback Initiative after two years of devastating hurricanes and the global pandemic impacting student progress in the classroom.

