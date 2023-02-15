Over 400 fentanyl pills recovered in Zwolle drug bust

(Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Zwolle man has been arrested in a drug bust conducted by the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office that led to the recovery of over 400 fentanyl pills.

SPSO said Jarvarius Jamal Holden, 26, was arrested on Feb. 14 after being investigated for two weeks over the sale of fentanyl. Authorities searched two homes on Jenny Loop in Zwolle, locating 434 fake oxycodone pills that tested positive for fentanyl, over one pound of marijuana, four grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, two bottles of promethazine syrup, various drug paraphernalia and $6,682 in cash.

Holden was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center for:

  • Possession with intent to distribute schedule I (Marijuana),
  • Possession with intent to distribute schedule II (Fentanyl)
  • Possession of legend drug (Promethazine)
  • Possession of a hallucinogenic plant
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Aggravated second-degree battery
  • Cruelty to juveniles (Zwolle PD case)
  • Warrant for FTA for a pre-trial conference for possession of a schedule I
  • Speeding (43/30)
  • No insurance
  • Warrant for two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I
  • Possession of schedule IV
  • Possession of a firearm while in possession of CDS
  • Resisting an officer
  • Warrant for FTA for a pre-trial conference for possession of a schedule II
  • Desoto Parish warrant for FTA for a status conference for possession with intent to distribute schedule I
  • Possession with intent to distribute schedule II
  • Possession of schedule II (2-28 grams)
  • Desoto Parish warrant for FTA for a status conference for possession of a legend drug
  • Driving under suspension
  • Canceled license plate

No bonds have been set at this time by the 11th Judicial District Court.

