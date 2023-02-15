RADE Unit makes marijuana seizure on I-49

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two arrests were made after the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop on I-49 south of Alexandria on Feb. 14.

Myra Judith Galvan, 23, of Modesto, California, has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute greater than 2.5 pounds and improper lane usage. Fernando Balthazar-Diaz, 22, of Church Point, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute greater than 2.5 pounds.

RADE said the pair were pulled over at first for improper lane usage. During the stop, a K-9 unit smelled a drug odor and a vehicle search was conducted, leading to the recovery of a little over five pounds of marijuana.

Both were both booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Galvan is being held on a $25,100 bond, and Balthazar-Diaz is being held on a $25,000 bond.

*All persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.