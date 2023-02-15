Residents in Alexandria’s Garden District gear up for a big Mardi Gras weekend

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Residents in Alexandria’s Garden District are preparing for a big Mardi Gras weekend.

There are many parades taking place in Cenla over this weekend, but the Garden District has the only one to roll with four legs.

Each year the Garden District Neighborhood Foundation blocks off part of one of Alexandria’s most historic subdivisions for a night of ‘Mutt Struttin,’ music and second lines, in what has become one of Cenla’s largest Mardi Gras celebrations.

This year, residents can dance to the music of the Parker James Trio and enjoy local food from the Gourmet Grilled Cheese Food Truck among others.

Tom Spencer, the foundation’s president, said in its 8th year the block party is growing, adding that it has become a bonding event for residents in the area.

“It has just continued to grow each year and that is our focus,” said Spencer. “We want it to continue to grow and add a new product line every year if you will. Something that becomes a staple or a benchmark of Mardi Gras in Alexandria.”

Everything starts Saturday, Feb 18, at 3 p.m. the band takes the stage at 4 p.m. And yes, the good times will roll, but there is something bigger at play.

The block party is also a food drive, collecting non-perishable items for the Food Bank of Central Louisiana. So while you celebrate, you also support a great cause.

“We have donated several thousand pounds throughout the years of food to benefit those in need here in Central Louisiana,” said Spencer.

For more information on the events taking place in the Garden District this weekend, click here.

