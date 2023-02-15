‘Ted Lasso’ to return in March for season 3

"Ted Lasso" stars Jason Sudeikis as an American coach of a British soccer team.
"Ted Lasso" stars Jason Sudeikis as an American coach of a British soccer team.(Apple TV)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ted Lasso is back, if you can “believe” it.

Apple debuted a teaser for season three, announcing new episodes will return beginning Wednesday, March 15.

“Ted Lasso” stars Jason Sudeikis as an American coach of a British soccer team.

The critically-acclaimed series has won multiple awards, including an Emmy for outstanding comedy series.

Sudeikis also earned an outstanding lead actor Emmy for his titular role.

This is the first Apple TV+ show launching mid-week.

New episodes will drop weekly on the streaming service.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested following break in at Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit building
Suspect arrested for attempted arson on Tennessee Avenue
Oak Hill claims #1 seed in Division V
2023 Girls’ Basketball Playoffs: What area teams made the postseason?
The scene of a shooting at an apartment complex on Willow Glen Road on Feb. 14, 2023.
APD: Shooting on Willow Glen Road in Alexandria
Teens arrested in Leesville after burglaries, thefts in the city

Latest News

Darrell Basco officially appointed as Pineville Police Chief
APD: Shooting on Willow Glen Road in Alexandria
Police said a man walked up to the Girl Scout cookie stand outside of a store in Rockville on...
Police: Man stole cash from Girl Scout cookie stand
Police said a male walked up to the Girl Scout cookie stand outside of a store in Rockville on...
Cash stolen from Girl Scout cookie stand