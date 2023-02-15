WATCH: LSU baseball preview with Tiger legend Warren Morris

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The sweet sounds of baseball are set to return to Alex Box Stadium this weekend for opening day.

As the Tigers get set for the 2023 season, News Channel 5 sat down with LSU legend Warren Morris to preview the season.

Expectations are always high down in Baton Rouge, but even more so now than ever as Head Coach Jay Johnson enters his second season with the Tigers being ranked #1 in just about every preseason poll.

The Tigers return two preseason All-Americans from last year’s squad, including Dylan Crews, the projected number-one overall pick in 2023, and defensive stud Tre Morgan. Coach Johnson also made a splash in the transfer portal by bringing in Air Force pitcher/utility player Paul Skenes, who will be the Friday night starter along with NC State transfer Tommy White. White had 27 home runs as a freshman last season. Both Skenes and White are also preseason All-Americans.

The Tigers also brought in a talented freshman class consisting of one of Cenla’s own, Ethan Frey. The former Rosepine star won back-to-back state titles while breaking the school record for home runs in a season. Morris talked about how Frey’s bat will force him into the starting lineup this season for the Tigers.

LSU opens up the season on Friday, February 17, against Western Michigan.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.