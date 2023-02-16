$1.17M settlement reached in Alton Sterling protests lawsuit

The Baton Rouge Metro Council has settled its legal fight with several people who participated in demonstrations after the 2016 death of Alton Sterling.
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
A $1.17 million settlement was approved in a special meeting held Wednesday, Feb. 15. Seven councilmembers voted to approve the settlement and four councilmembers voted against it.

A $1.17 million settlement was approved in a special meeting held Wednesday, Feb. 15. Seven councilmembers voted to approve the settlement and four councilmembers voted against it.

Alton Sterling protest
Alton Sterling protest(WAFB)

“I was in favor of the case going to the jury. I think [in] highly, emotionally charged cases like this, it’s best when they go to the jury because residents know that their friends and neighbors essentially made the decision, not council members in the chamber,” said Laurie Adams, a Baton Rouge councilwoman who voted against the settlement.

“In my opinion, I think that the plaintiffs’ civil rights were violated, and it’s good for the city of Baton Rouge to be able to close another chapter of the 2016 protests surrounding the killing of Alton Sterling,” said Chauna Banks, another councilwoman who voted to support the settlement.

Closing arguments in a federal trial about the case were scheduled to continue Thursday. The case will not need to continue since the settlement has been approved.

New Orleans attorney William Most represents the fourteen plaintiffs who claim Baton Rouge Police Officers were too aggressive and violated their civil rights.

“This settlement should send a message to all law enforcement agencies: if you won’t hold your officers accountable, we will,” Most said.

“What I witnessed and experienced while reporting that day was an egregious display of violence by the Baton Rouge Police Department on individuals who were peacefully protesting the police killing of Alton Sterling. For me, this case was never about the money, but about doing everything possible to ensure that no peaceful protester, journalist, or Baton Rouge resident be treated like that ever again,” said Karen Savage, one of two journalists arrested with the protestors.

The city-parish and Baton Rouge Police leaders did not immediately issue a statement about the settlement. This story will be updated as those statements are released.

