2 killed in Tennessee National Guard helicopter crash, officials say

Law enforcement and emergency personnel are on the scene of a helicopter crash in Harvest. (WAFF)
By Javon Williams and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - Officials say there were no survivors after a Black Hawk helicopter crashed near a highway in Alabama.

The helicopter belonged to the Tennessee National Guard, sources familiar with the matter told WAFF.

U.S. military officials said two people on board were killed in the crash.

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc., says the call of the crash came in at 3:01 p.m. and happened at the intersection of Burwell Road and Highway 53.

Video from a doorbell camera from a WAFF viewer captured the moment the helicopter crashed.

Footage from a doorbell camera shows when a Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Harvest.

Webster says the helicopter caught fire upon impact.

WAFF reports no cars or pedestrians were injured as a result of the crash.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says traffic will experience heavy delays in the area and roads south of Highway 53 are currently closed.

The scene of a shooting at an apartment complex on Willow Glen Road on Feb. 14, 2023.
FILE: Dave & Buster's
Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff presser on unidentified flying objects...
Zachary Cordell Moore
Police in El Paso, Texas, responded to reports of a shooting Wednesday evening at a shopping...
A man was shot and killed this week after deputies say he entered a woman’s home armed with a...
Grant Parish freshman trade class lessons for life lessons
Freshmen in Grant Parish took a break from classroom learning and learned lessons of a...
FILE - Signage at the headquarters of the NCAA is viewed in Indianapolis, March 12, 2020.
