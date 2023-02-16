Cantrell campaign spent $72,000 on image consulting in 2022

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell spent more than $198,000 out of her campaign account in 2022. About 36% of that money went to image consulting for the mayor.

Newly released campaign finance reports show Cantrell’s campaign paid Jolie Image Consulting $60,000 and Erica Warren another $12,000. Jolie Image Consulting is owned by Tanya Haynes. FOX 8 learned late last year that the FBI launched an investigation into Cantrell and a series of clothing and other purchases made by Haynes. At the time, sources told FOX 8 that Haynes told store employees she was purchasing the clothing for Cantrell to wear at upcoming events. That included Essence Fest and the 2018 visit of Spain’s royal couple.

Records show Haynes received more than $175,000 from Cantrell’s campaign since 2017. In 2022, the campaign paid Haynes’ company monthly through September, then the payments stopped.

Cantrell raised a total of $144,000 last year, however, after expenditures, only $6,700 remains in her campaign account.

According to documents filed with the state, the campaign owes Cantrell’s campaign manager Maggie Carroll $32,000, a debt for wages owed. Cantrell filed her campaign report late last night, less than an hour before the state’s reporting deadline.

