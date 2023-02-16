Concordia Parish students to receive Louisiana Child I.D. Kits in March

(WAFB)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Pre-K through fifth-grade students in Concordia Parish are going to receive Louisiana Child ID Kits beginning in March, according to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

As part of a public safety initiative, CPSO is partnering with La. Attorney General Jeff Landry to distribute ID kits throughout schools in the parish. They will include fingerprinting, DNA collection, and a place for a recent photo and physical description.

According to the Facebook post, a child goes missing in the United States every 40 seconds. The kits are so that parents can give officers the best and most information possible should something happen to their children.

CPSO says the ID kits are not meant for a registry or database.

“It’s a tool for parents to keep privately within their homes, only to be provided to law enforcement should the unthinkable happen,” CPSO says.

