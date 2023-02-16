DEVEN BROOKS: Jamaria Randle’s husband testifies about robbery, murder plot

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Continuing Coverage of the Deven Brooks murder trial. Check back for more updates throughout the day. Assistant District Attorneys Lea Hall and Brian Cespiva are prosecuting for the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office. Randle is represented by public defender Chad Guillot. Judge Patricia Koch is presiding.

12:50 p.m. UPDATE:

Witness testimony is continuing in the second-degree murder trial of Jamaria Randle, 23, of Pineville. She’s accused of killing Deven Brooks, 27, of Ball, with the help of her husband, Terrance Lavalais, and her cousin, Tremaine Veal. Randle briefly dated Brooks and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office alleges Brooks was killed because of “greed.”

Brooks was kidnapped from his home in Ball on Jan. 9, 2022, and bound with Gorilla tape, zip ties and cables. Lavalais has admitted to shooting Brooks in the head on the levee near Lower Line Street in Alexandria. His body was found on Jan. 11, 2022.

The State called Cpl. Caleb Watkins with the Alexandria Police Department to the stand. He handles financial crimes and computer forensics.

“Right off the bat, there was suspicious activity on his (Brooks) Chase account,” said Watkins of the large amounts of money being taken out reportedly by the three suspects.

There were both successful and denied transactions.

“It showed a pattern...an attempt to withdraw more was denied,” said Watkins of the withdrawal limit being reached each day.

Roughly $800 was withdrawn per calendar date between Jan. 9-11, 2022.

Watkins was able to access Brooks’ computer and track where his phone was the night of the murder - as it stayed with the three at various points throughout the night up until Brooks was killed.

“A pretty direct route to where his body was discovered,” he said.

APD was also able to see that Brooks’ Google Pay account was being accessed as well.

Next up on the stand: Terrance Lavalais - Randle’s husband who pleaded “guilty as charged” two weeks ago to second-degree murder. He’s serving a life sentence, but as it has been made clear repeatedly in court, if he provides significant testimony to the district attorney’s office, he could get a break on his sentence.

Lavalais enters the courtroom in a jumpsuit and shackles. His attorney, Chris LaCour is present.

Randle begins to get restless - putting her head in her hands and fooling with her hair.

Lavalais said the two were together for three years and married for about a year. From August-November 2021, Lavalais was in Shreveport for job training.

While there, he gets word that Randle is cheating on him with Brooks.

“I feel like she stabbed me in the back,” he said of finding out the news. He didn’t know Brooks, who met Randle at a strip club.

Randle covers her head with her shirt.

Despite that news, Lavalais moved back to Pineville to Randle’s house. He said conversations start being initiated by Randle about robbing Brooks.

Randle contacts Veal and loops him into the plan. Lavalais said he overheard the conversation.

“She’s got a lick we could hit,” he testified. A “money move.”

Veal had a .40 caliber gun.

The three joined up to go buy supplies on Jan. 9, 2022, at Walmart - gloves (stolen by Veal at Walmart on N. Mall) and cables, zip ties and Gorilla tape (stolen by Randle at the same store).

Lavalais was asked if there was a plan.

“To my knowledge, not at that time,” he said.

The three headed to Brooks’ house.

“She (Randle) was going to go in to talk to him and give us a signal to come in,” said Lavalais.

Lavalais and Veal were waiting in the car. A half hour goes by without the signal, so they decide to go in.

They knocked on the door. Brooks answered. Veal put a gun in his face. Veal wrestled Brooks...”he was throwing him around” the kitchen, of Veal.

They tied Brooks up in the living room. Lavalais said Randle ordered Jamaria to do it.

Then they began asking for financial information - cards and codes.

“She asked where the other cards were at,” said Lavalais.

Brooks is bound at his hands and feet. Tape is placed on his mouth.

Lavalais and Randle head to Brooks’ car with the bank information. Veal stayed behind.

They’re pulled over by Ball Police. Randle is issued a ticket because the tail lights were off. She told police that this was Brooks’ car and that he was her “boyfriend.”

The two head to Walmart in Pineville. They unsuccessfully try to get money cards.

Then they go to the ATM and steal $800 out of Brooks’ accounts. Lavalais said that Randle was only going to split the money with him.

The two head back to Brooks’ apartment. Veal starts loading up Brooks’ TV, CBD and other items. It’s placed in Brooks’ car.

At this point, he said Brooks has heard their names.

“She was like, he (Veal) said our names. We got to get him gone (of Brooks),” said Lavalais.

Veal agreed. Lavalais said he “didn’t necessarily agree.” Veal knew a spot.

Randle gets in Brooks’ car with the gun. She’s the driver. Lavalais and Veal get in Randle’s car.

Randle follows them to the levee at Lower Line Street in Alexandria.

“What happened to Deven?” asks Assistant DA Lea Hall.

“Uh,” said Lavalais, pausing.

“Hard to say?” asks Hall.

They get to the levee and Brooks gets out of the car. He’s trying to buy time, realizing he’s about to get killed.

“He’s (Brooks) talking about how he can get more money out of the bank,” Lavalais tells the jury.

Veal thought they needed to kill him. Randle agreed.

“I knew she was going to do it,” said Lavalais. “I didn’t want her to do it. I took him to the edge of the levee and I shot him.”

There’s gasping and crying in the crowded courtroom. People start walking out.

Afterward, the three went to a hotel. Veal meets up with his friend, Capo. Brooks’ car is later found on Yale Street.

Randle and Lavalais stayed with a friend, Megail, for about a day to hide out. Lavalais and Megail go to Target and get money cards successfully.

On Jan. 10, 2022, Randle and Lavalais go clothes shopping and then to the Paragon.

“She liked gambling.”

When they leave the casino they get $800.

On Jan. 11, 2022, Randle goes to APD to turn herself in. People had been communicating with her - presumably about the body being found.

Randle calls Lavalais from APD. He goes up there, is questioned and arrested.

Lavalais is still on the stand for cross-examination with Randle’s defense attorney, Chad Guillot.

