Grant Parish freshman trade class lessons for life lessons

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - Freshmen in Grant Parish took a break from classroom learning and learned lessons of a different kind, life lessons.

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is continuing its efforts to make sure every student in the parish is equipped with basic skills to help them lead a successful life.

GPSO hosted every 9th-grade student in the parish on Wednesday, Feb. 15, out at Camp Grant Walker, highlighting and educating students on things like car maintenance, interacting with law enforcement and vaping.

Caroline Mott goes to Grant High and wants to attend LCU. Although she is undecided about what she ultimately wants to become, she feels events like this are beneficial, whatever path she chooses.

“We can take in information on things that we normally do not focus on,” said Mott. “Normally we just kind of skip over it, but we are more focused on it and how it can help us in the future.”

As students are growing, so are the potential risks they can face on social media. Jaida Polk also attends Grant High School. She wants to study forensic science at Texas A&M University. She does not use social media but said the event has taught her about the dangers, and what to do if she encounters them.

“We talked about social media and the safety of it,” said Polk. “I feel like it is really important for kids our age to learn about social media safety and who to talk to, and what to post and stuff like that.”

Sheriff McCain said his goal is for programs like this to take off in all 64 parishes around the state.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.