Houston man accused of sex crimes involving minors after Concordia Parish investigation

Garza is accused of sex crimes involving a minor.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - A Texas man has been arrested on charges relating to sex crimes involving minors after an investigation by the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

CPSO Cybercrime Unit opened an investigation on Dec. 26 along with the Dallas Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Unit. Officials say the investigation was regarding an adult who allegedly was soliciting minors online for sexual purposes.

The adult, identified as Gerardo R. Garza, 34, of Houston, allegedly was communicating with what he believed to be a child in Dallas as well as a child in Concordia Parish.

Garza allegedly used multiple platforms for over a month to send sexually explicit photos of himself while requesting the same in return, engaged in vulgar conversation and discussed meeting in person on Valentine’s Day.

Warrants were obtained for Garza’s arrest and the U.S. Marshals Service took him into custody without incident on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Garza was arrested on charges of indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Sheriff Hedrick with CPSO says he would like to thank DPD and the U.S. Marshals Service for their help.

“This is another example of how agencies work together, regardless of jurisdiction, in an effort to combat child exploitation,” Hedrick says. “This office remains committed to such and will continue to seek out those who wish to harm a child.”

