LCU WBB game vs Paul Quinn canceled, MBB game still scheduled for Thursday

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - For the second time this season, Louisiana Christian Women’s basketball game against Paul Quinn has been canceled due to a forfeit.

LCU officially announced just a day before the two teams were scheduled to meet that Paul Quinn had to forfeit the game, giving LCU the technical 2-0 win. This victory improves the Lady Wildcats’ record to 15-10 on the season and 12-6 in Red River Athletic Conference play.

With just two games left in the regular season for the Lady Wildcats, LCU is now in sole possession of the number three seed in the conference standings.

The men’s game against Paul Quinn will still be played Thursday, Feb. 16 at H.O. West Fieldhouse. Tip off will be at 7:30 p.m.

With three games to go for the Wildcats, every game and most importantly, every win is vital as LCU is currently the 8th in the conference standings. The RRAC Tournament only accepts the top eight seeds. Paul Quinn, who sits in 5th in the standings is not eligible for postseason play, while the Wildcats aren’t in the final spot for the tournament, there is not much room for a loss to end the season.

Both LCU basketball teams will celebrate their Senior Day festivities Saturday, Feb. 18, when the Wildcats host Texas A&M–Texarkana.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.