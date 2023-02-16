Making History: NSU’s Corey Gipson takes the opportunity to follow his dream

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Corey Gipson was born and raised in Missouri, playing the game of basketball. While most kids dream of being drafted into the NBA, Gipson said he felt his calling would be on the sideline.

“When I would be in the shower, I would really voice as if I was a coach,” said Gipson. “I would be pointing and talking and drawing plays on the perspiration from the hot shower. I would do things like that. So, it’s just a blessing to be able to sit in this position today.”

Rising through the coaching ranks would not be easy, getting his start as an assistant at Stephen F. Austin and Virginia State before eventually ending up at Missouri State, where he would spend seven seasons building a reputation as an elite recruiter and talent developer.

Gipson said that everything fell into place for him.

“I’ve never been overzealous by any means, thinking that I was deserving,” said Gipson. “I think that it’s all about timing. It’s all about God’s placement. And when we’re patient, and we’re diligent in our efforts, and we have the right mindset and right approach when the opportunity presents itself, I believe we’re ready for the position.”

NSU’s all-time winningst coach, Mike McConathy, retired and that is when things opened up for Gipson. On March 23, he was introduced as the Demon’s 10th head coach. This one was special because he was the first African American in the position in the program’s history.

NSU President Marcus Jones said his knowledge of the game and his attitude are what earned him the position.

“I sat down with the athletic director and told him I wanted the best coach,“ said Jones. “Gibson definitely has been a blessing to the institution. He’s created a program that is far above anything that I think we could have ever imagined.”

Apart from drawing up plays, there is one thing that is not in the job description and that is becoming a leader of men on and off the floor.

One of the team’s captains, Demarcus Sharp, said that Gipson has helped him become a better person in both areas.

“He played a big role in my life,” said Sharp. “Without him, I don’t know where I’d be right now. He helped me become the man I am today. I’m just thankful to have him in my life.”

Gipson just wanted a chance to prove that he can do his dream job. Right now, he has led the Northwestern State Demons to a first-place record in the conference standings and a possible chance of playing in the NCAA tournament for the first time in a decade. However, it is not about the wins for him. He said it is about the history that he has made away from the court

“You know, I just wanted to be about a person getting the opportunity to put his best foot forward,” said Gipson. “That’s all I ever wanted.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.