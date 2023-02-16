New Friendship Baptist Church near Pollock burns to the ground

FISHVILLE, La. (KALB) - Emergency crews and firefighters are at the scene of New Friendship Baptist Church in Fishville off of Hudson Road near Pollock. The building appears to have burned to the ground.

News Channel 5 is also at the site now. We are working to get more information.

Check back for more updates.

