SEC announces appearance schedule for 2023 Football Media Days

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU head coach Brian Kelly(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2023 SEC Football Media Days will be held July 17 through July 20 at the Grand Hyatt in downtown Nashville, Tenn., officials announced on Thursday, Feb. 16.

This will be the first time for the event to be held in Nashville.

2023 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE

MONDAY, July 17

LSU – Brian Kelly

Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz

Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher

TUESDAY, July 18

Auburn – Hugh Freeze

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Mississippi State – Zach Arnett

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

WEDNESDAY, July 19

Alabama – Nick Saban

Arkansas – Sam Pittman

Florida – Billy Napier

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

THURSDAY, July 20

Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin

South Carolina – Shane Beamer

Tennessee – Josh Heupel

