Leesville, LA (KPLC) - The Leesville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman who is believed to be connected to several thefts at local businesses.

Authorities asking for assistance identifying Leesville theft suspect (Leesville Police Department)

Officers are requesting anyone who can identify the woman or has any other information regarding the thefts to please contact them at (337) 238-0331 or leave an anonymous tip HERE.

