Authorities asking for assistance identifying Leesville theft suspect

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - The Leesville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman who is believed to be connected to several thefts at local businesses.

Officers are requesting anyone who can identify the woman or has any other information regarding the thefts to please contact them at (337) 238-0331 or leave an anonymous tip HERE.

