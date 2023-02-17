Girls’ Playoff Basketball: Scores in Cenla from the Bi-District Round

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Over 30 teams from Central Louisiana made the high school girls’ basketball playoffs. After a full slate of games on Friday, Feb. 16, what teams remain and are heading to the regional round?

Just a heads up, these scores do not include those schools who had a bye in the bi-district round. Check below to see the updated scores from around Cenla.

NON-SELECT:

DIVISION I #26 Live Oak 39, #7 Nat Central 60

DIVISION II #21 Leesville 46 , #12 Breaux Bridge 40

DIVISION III #21 Many 32, #12 St. Helena College & Career Academy 43 #22 Marksville 28, #11 Winnfield 74 #27 Jena 22, #6 Sterlington 41 #26 Caldwell Parish 41, #7 Avoyelles 61

DIVISION IV #24 Ferriday 15, #9 Oakdale 64 #19 Kentwood 37, #14 Montgomery 48 #27 Jeanerette 23, #6 LaSalle 73

DIVISION V #24 Mt. Hermon 23, #9 Evans 76 #25 Saline 27, #8 Hicks 66 #28 Elizabeth 26, #5 Reeves 56 #21 Simpson 46, #12 Bell City 55 #20 Pitkin 79, #13 Weston 75 #26 Starks 27, #7 Anacoco 62 #23 Negreet 27, #10 Zwolle 43 #18 Lacassine 58, #15 Hornbeck 61



SELECT:

DIVISION I #19 St. Scholastica 36, #14 ASH 56

DIVISION II #24 David Thibodaux 42, #9 Bunkie 29 #21 Washington-Marion 53, #12 Bolton 55

DIVISION III #24 North Caddo, #9 Glenmora

DIVISION V #10 Christ Episcopal School 19, #7 St. Joseph’s Plaucheville 53



Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.