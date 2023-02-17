Girls’ Playoff Basketball: Scores in Cenla from the Bi-District Round

Dylan Domangue shares the highlights from two local basketball matchups: St. Scholastica vs ASH and Washington Marion vs Bolton.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Over 30 teams from Central Louisiana made the high school girls’ basketball playoffs. After a full slate of games on Friday, Feb. 16, what teams remain and are heading to the regional round?

Just a heads up, these scores do not include those schools who had a bye in the bi-district round. Check below to see the updated scores from around Cenla.

NON-SELECT:

  • DIVISION I
    • #26 Live Oak 39, #7 Nat Central 60
  • DIVISION II
    • #21 Leesville 46, #12 Breaux Bridge 40
  • DIVISION III
    • #21 Many 32, #12 St. Helena College & Career Academy 43
    • #22 Marksville 28, #11 Winnfield 74
    • #27 Jena 22, #6 Sterlington 41
    • #26 Caldwell Parish 41, #7 Avoyelles 61
  • DIVISION IV
    • #24 Ferriday 15, #9 Oakdale 64
    • #19 Kentwood 37, #14 Montgomery 48
    • #27 Jeanerette 23, #6 LaSalle 73
  • DIVISION V
    • #24 Mt. Hermon 23, #9 Evans 76
    • #25 Saline 27, #8 Hicks 66
    • #28 Elizabeth 26, #5 Reeves 56
    • #21 Simpson 46, #12 Bell City 55
    • #20 Pitkin 79, #13 Weston 75
    • #26 Starks 27, #7 Anacoco 62
    • #23 Negreet 27, #10 Zwolle 43
    • #18 Lacassine 58, #15 Hornbeck 61

SELECT:

  • DIVISION I
    • #19 St. Scholastica 36, #14 ASH 56
  • DIVISION II
    • #24 David Thibodaux 42, #9 Bunkie 29
    • #21 Washington-Marion 53, #12 Bolton 55
  • DIVISION III
    • #24 North Caddo, #9 Glenmora
  • DIVISION V
    • #10 Christ Episcopal School 19, #7 St. Joseph’s Plaucheville 53

