Girls’ Playoff Basketball: Scores in Cenla from the Bi-District Round
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Over 30 teams from Central Louisiana made the high school girls’ basketball playoffs. After a full slate of games on Friday, Feb. 16, what teams remain and are heading to the regional round?
Just a heads up, these scores do not include those schools who had a bye in the bi-district round. Check below to see the updated scores from around Cenla.
NON-SELECT:
- DIVISION I
- #26 Live Oak 39, #7 Nat Central 60
- DIVISION II
- #21 Leesville 46, #12 Breaux Bridge 40
- DIVISION III
- #21 Many 32, #12 St. Helena College & Career Academy 43
- #22 Marksville 28, #11 Winnfield 74
- #27 Jena 22, #6 Sterlington 41
- #26 Caldwell Parish 41, #7 Avoyelles 61
- DIVISION IV
- #24 Ferriday 15, #9 Oakdale 64
- #19 Kentwood 37, #14 Montgomery 48
- #27 Jeanerette 23, #6 LaSalle 73
- DIVISION V
- #24 Mt. Hermon 23, #9 Evans 76
- #25 Saline 27, #8 Hicks 66
- #28 Elizabeth 26, #5 Reeves 56
- #21 Simpson 46, #12 Bell City 55
- #20 Pitkin 79, #13 Weston 75
- #26 Starks 27, #7 Anacoco 62
- #23 Negreet 27, #10 Zwolle 43
- #18 Lacassine 58, #15 Hornbeck 61
SELECT:
- DIVISION I
- #19 St. Scholastica 36, #14 ASH 56
- DIVISION II
- #24 David Thibodaux 42, #9 Bunkie 29
- #21 Washington-Marion 53, #12 Bolton 55
- DIVISION III
- #24 North Caddo, #9 Glenmora
- DIVISION V
- #10 Christ Episcopal School 19, #7 St. Joseph’s Plaucheville 53
