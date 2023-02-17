GUILTY: Jamaria Randle found guilty of the Jan. 9, 2022 murder of Deven Brooks

Jamaria Randle and Devin Brooks
Jamaria Randle and Devin Brooks(RPSO / Brooks family)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Jamaria Randle, 23, of Pineville, has been found guilty of second-degree murder by a Rapides Parish jury for the Jan. 9, 2022, deadly shooting of Deven Brooks, 27 of Ball. Sentencing has been set for March 20 at 9:30 a.m.

Brooks was robbed, kidnapped, shot in the head and dumped on the levee in Alexandria. Randle’s husband, Terrance Lavalais pleaded guilty to the same charge two weeks ago for his role. A trial for the third defendant, Randle’s cousin Tremaine Veal, is set for August.

