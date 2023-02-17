Jodie Jowers’ competitive drive fuels the Lady Rams on the court

HINESTON, La. (KALB) - Oak Hill’s Jodie Jowers has become a key piece of the Lady Rams’ starting lineup. Last year, she was their sixth man, but this season, Coach Kaci West was ready for her to take on a bigger role.

“She had been putting it on me all last year, so I knew it was coming, but it was different compared to sitting on the bench in the beginning of the game,” Jowers said.

This season, the Lady Rams’ primary shooting guard had to sit out due to an injury, and Jowers became the player to fill that role.

“She never had to make a ton of threes for us or anything, but now she is having to look for that shot for us,” Coach West said. “She has had to develop that shot this year so we could open up the lane a little bit. That is the cool thing about it. She was never been a shooting guard, she was a forward.”

Jodie finished with a team-high six three-pointers and 31 points in the district rivalry game against Anacoco last Friday, Feb. 10.

“Jodie has been doing so good this year,” said Krystina Greene, a guard for the Lady Rams. “She has been a really great shooter for us since Natalie went out. It shows how much she has grown and matured, that she knows she has to step up and be there for the team whenever not everybody is having a good night.”

Jowers’ competitiveness and mental toughness on the court have become a staple for the Lady Rams as she is not afraid to set up a play or work in the paint.

“If I give her a post player to guard, she will be down there trying to take a charge on them and get them out of the game. That fuels her,” Coach West said.

“I just have that trust with her,” said Brilee Dousay, a guard for the Lady Rams. “I know I can give her the ball, and she is going to do good with it. I know she isn’t going to give it away, and it is good to have a good shooter on the court and someone who can drive it.”

As teamwork makes the dream work, it starts off the court before it can transfer on the court.

“I try to help everyone have good attitudes because bad attitudes don’t look good,” Jowers said.

“She is one of those natural-born leaders where if she is in the room being quiet, everyone else is being quiet. If she is on the bus jigging, everyone else on the bus is jigging with her. She is just that kind of kid,” said Coach West.

For the competitive drive and energy that she brings to the team, Jowers is this week’s ACA Athlete of the Week.

