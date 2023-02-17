Leesville authorities advise residents to be cautious following vehicle burglaries

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - Leesville Police are warning residents to take precautions after officers responded to several vehicle burglaries overnight.

Officers say they were called out to several in-progress burglaries in the Lee Hills residential area the evening of Feb. 16, 2023.

Residents are advised to ensure vehicle doors are locked, valuables are removed from vehicles, and to report any suspicious persons to authorities.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

