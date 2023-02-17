Man faces 1200+ charges for child, animal pornography

By Amia Lewis
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man is facing an additional 1,214 charges for being in possession of child porn and animal porn.

According to Caddo Parish Sherrif’s Office, Christopher Canizares, 43, was hit with 1,206 counts of pornography involving juveniles. The material depicted 2 to 5-year-old children. He also faces 24 counts of sexual abuse of an animal involving images and video of people having sex with horses.

An initial investigation showed Canizares possessed and distributed the same type of material, and he was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center (CCC) on Feb. 9 for four counts of pornography involving juveniles and twelve counts of sexual abuse of an animal.

He was jailed at CCC with a $1.6 million bond when the new charges were added, says CPSO.

