Mardi Gras weekend events in Cenla

Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s Mardi Gras weekend here in Cenla! Here’s a list of local parades you can attend:

Classic Cars and College Cheerleaders Parade:

  • Friday, February 17 starting at 4:30 p.m. in Alexandria
  • Route: Downtown Alexandria – Murray – Fifth Street – Jackson – Third Street to St. James Street

Children’s Parade in Alexandria:

  • Saturday, February 18, at 10 a.m.
  • Route: Downtown Alexandria – Murray – Fifth Street – Jackson – Third Street to St. James Street

(NATCHITOCHES) Krewe of Waguns Children and Pet Mardi Gras Parade:

  • Saturday, February 18, 2023, in downtown Natchitoches from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Route: BOM Bank - 814 Washington Street, South on Front Street to Touline Street, Left to downtown riverbank stage, 814 Washington Street, Natchitoches

Krewes Parade in Alexandria:

  • Sunday, February 19, at 2 p.m.
  • Route: Texas Avenue – Masonic – Memorial – North Boulevard – Alexandria Mall

