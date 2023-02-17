Mardi Gras weekend events in Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s Mardi Gras weekend here in Cenla! Here’s a list of local parades you can attend:

Classic Cars and College Cheerleaders Parade:

Friday, February 17 starting at 4:30 p.m. in Alexandria

Route: Downtown Alexandria – Murray – Fifth Street – Jackson – Third Street to St. James Street

Children’s Parade in Alexandria:

Saturday, February 18, at 10 a.m.

Route: Downtown Alexandria – Murray – Fifth Street – Jackson – Third Street to St. James Street

(NATCHITOCHES) Krewe of Waguns Children and Pet Mardi Gras Parade:

Saturday, February 18, 2023, in downtown Natchitoches from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Route: BOM Bank - 814 Washington Street, South on Front Street to Touline Street, Left to downtown riverbank stage, 814 Washington Street, Natchitoches

Krewes Parade in Alexandria:

Sunday, February 19, at 2 p.m.

Route: Texas Avenue – Masonic – Memorial – North Boulevard – Alexandria Mall

