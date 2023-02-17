New artificial reefs to enhance recreational fishing in Kincaid Lake

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) biologists, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), have deployed 42 new artificial reefs in Kincaid Lake, near Alexandria. Installation of these reefs was part of a Good Neighbor Authority Project, sponsored by the USDA Forest Service (Good Neighbor Authority). The project utilized Pond King “Honey Hole” artificial reefs, which are designed to be angler-friendly and enhance recreational fishing by providing complex cover for fish.

Coordinates to help anglers locate the reefs are below:

To view the location of other public freshwater artificial reefs throughout the state, visit the Louisiana Outdoor Explorer, click on “Get on the Water” tab, then select “Freshwater Artificial Reefs” under the layer list.

For questions regarding Kincaid Lake, contact LDWF’s District 3 Inland Fisheries Biologist Manager Rick McGuffee at (318) 487-5885 or rmcguffee@wlf.la.gov.

