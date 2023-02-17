Olla woman killed in Catahoula Parish crash

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KALB) - A woman from Olla has died in a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Louisiana Highway 126 at Louisiana Highway 124 on Feb. 17.

Louisiana State Police claims that Stephanie Book, 39, was traveling east on La. HWY 126 and failed to stop at the intersection with La. HWY 124. As a result, she traveled off the roadway, vaulted and overturned.

Book sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

