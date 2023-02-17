Parents arrested following the death of a malnourished child faced a previous abuse claim

Jennifer and Adam Duhon, both 40, have been arrested on charges of second-degree murder after...
Jennifer and Adam Duhon, both 40, have been arrested on charges of second-degree murder after their 12-year-old son died. Authorities say the boy was 42 inches tall and weighed 28 pounds when he died.(Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in connection with his death.

Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office, said in a news release that an autopsy was performed on Oct. 24, 2022, after the boy died at a children’s hospital in Baton Rouge. The report, turned over to the Jeff Davis coroner on Jan. 10, 2023, indicated the cause of death as complications from malnutrition, and the manner of death deemed a homicide, Ivey said.

Both parents, Jennifer Ann Duhon, 40, and Adam Duhon, 40, were arrested Feb. 16, 2023, on charges of second-degree murder.

The 12-year-old boy died on Oct. 17, 2022, at a hospital in Baton Rouge. Hospital records indicated he was 42 inches tall and weighed 28 pounds at the time of death, Ivey said.

The Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Department of Family and Services (DCFS) on October 19, 2022, of an investigation into his death, Ivey said. A criminal investigation was opened on October 20 - deputies began interviewing neighbors and family members and obtaining medical records.

According to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, the child entered DCFS custody in September of 2010 and was adopted by the Duhon family in February of 2012, which is when their oversight ended.

However, the child was the subject of a “substantiated child welfare investigation” in August of 2015. Officials say the allegation of abuse was validated and the family received services until March of 2016.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Ivey at the Sheriff’s Office at (337) 821-2100.

