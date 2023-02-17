Peabody band brings Mardi Gras to Summit Retirement Center residents

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As Mardi Gras inches closer, the Summit Retirement Center in Alexandria let the good times roll with its very own second line.

Every year, the staff and administration at the center put on a Mardi Gras celebration for residents. This year, they had a little help from the Peabody High School marching band.

Residents rolled down the hallways behind the band, decked out in purple, green and gold and dancing to the beat of their own drums.

“It’s entertainment for the residents and families,” said Diane Davis, the activities director for the center. “Since COVID, we’ve been trying to get away from COVID and start their lives over. So, any kind of outside entertainment, we’re bringing it in.”

After the band’s grand finale, residents got a little taste of a classic Louisiana treat, King Cake, thanks to Sweet Joy Bakery in Pineville.

“We have more people come because of what they see us do in the community,” said Davis. “They come in and want to be part of the community.”

