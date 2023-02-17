RPSO: 2nd arrest made in Pineville domestic violence case

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Pineville man for allegedly violating protective orders in a domestic violence case.

On Feb. 3, RPSO received a complaint about an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred in the Pineville area. After investigating, RPSO named Michael Carroll Guillory, 40, of Pineville, as a suspect.

On Feb. 8, Guillory was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for one count of domestic abuse battery-strangulation. He was released on a $25,000 bond on Feb. 10 and served with a protective order before he was released.

On Feb. 13, RPSO said it responded to the 100 block of Aurora Drive in Pineville in reference to a violation of protective orders. After speaking with the victim, Guillory was wanted for arrest again.

RPSO contacted Guillory via cell phone. RPSO claims he refused to cooperate with the request to turn himself in. On Feb. 16, with the assistance of RADE agents and a RADE K-9, RPSO said Guillory was taken into custody after a brief struggle. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for 25 counts of violation of a protective order and resisting an officer. He remains in jail at the time of this post, being held on a $63,000 bond.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Detective Matt Dauzat, Criminal Investigations-Tioga, at 318-641-6010.

*All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

