State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating fire that destroyed Grant Parish church

A fire that destroyed New Friendship Baptist Church in Grant Parish on Thursday, Feb. 16, is...
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A fire that destroyed New Friendship Baptist Church in Grant Parish on Thursday, Feb. 16, is now being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

It is still very early in the investigation, but the State Fire Marshal’s Office knows the fire started in the back of the church. We have also learned that investigators have conclusively ruled out the possibility of arson, or any other suspicious activity.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, fire crews from multiple parishes responded to the commercial structure fire at the church in Fishville, outside of Pollock. It was fully engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived. The building resulted in a total loss of a church that has served Grant Parish for over a century, forcing it to rebuild. No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Ashley Rodrigue, with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, shared this about a possible cause for the fire.

“At this time, they have determined that the fire started in a mechanical room, which is one of the three buildings of the church,” said Rodrigue. “They are still investigating, but they have not been able to rule out whether it was electrical in nature, or possibly related to the weather from yesterday.”

The church originally opened its doors in Jan. of 1900.

