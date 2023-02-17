Two juveniles accused of Hyatt Cemetery vandalism

Hyatt Cemetery vandalized
Hyatt Cemetery vandalized(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Fields, LA (KPLC) - Two juveniles have been arrested after being accused of vandalizing Hyatt Cemetery on Sunday, Feb. 12, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

With the help of the public, Sheriff Mark Herford says detectives were able to identify the two juveniles.

The first juvenile was charged with:

  • Institutional vandalism
  • Aggravated Assault (3 charges)
  • False imprisonment with a dangerous weapon (2 charges)
  • Burglary (2 charges)
  • Theft of a firearm

The second juvenile was charged with:

  • Institutional vandalism (2 charges)

The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office thanks everyone whose information contributed to these arrests.

