Dead man tumbles out of wheelchair amid French Quarter’s Carnival revelry

A man fell out of a wheelchair Friday (Feb. 17) in the 700 block of Dauphine Street and was pronounced dead at the scene, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An unidentified man fell out of a wheelchair amid Friday’s Carnival revelry in the French Quarter and was pronounced dead at the scene, New Orleans police said Saturday (Feb. 18).

The man, whose age also was unknown, was found a few minutes before noon Friday in the 700 block of Dauphine Street. The man died one block from where thousands of visitors were partying under cold and windy conditions to kick off the final weekend before Mardi Gras.

The man’s death was listed as “unclassified” by the NOPD, pending an autopsy by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office to determine its cause.

