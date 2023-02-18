Menard Boys’ Soccer beats ESA 1-0 to secure spot in State Championship for 1st time in program history

Mary Margaret Ellison speaks with the Menard Eagles following their victory over the Episcopal School of Acadiana Falcons.
By Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The final team left in the soccer playoffs from Cenla, #2 Menard, defeated #3 Episcopal School of Acadiana on Feb. 17, securing a spot in the Division IV State Championship game.

Neither team found the back of the net during the first half of the match, but in the second half, John Thomas Giordano, with the assist to Jay Guillory, got passed the goalie for a perfect shot into the net. Guillory scored the only goal in the match in the 73rd minute to defeat the Falcons 1-0 and take the Eagles to the State Championship for the first time in program history.

#2 Menard will face #5 Episcopal School of Baton Rouge at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond, La. on Feb. 22 at 4:30 p.m.

