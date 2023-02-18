No. 18 LSU run-rules Ohio 8-0 in 5 innings; third shutout of season

LSU head coach Beth Torina
LSU head coach Beth Torina(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 18 LSU (6-0) run-ruled Ohio (2-2) through five innings shutting out the Bobcats 8-0 in their first game of the Tiger Classic on Friday, Feb. 17 from Tiger Park.

Alea Johnson (2-0) got the start in the circle for the Tigers and pitched five innings allowing three hits while striking out three and walking three.

Taylor Pleasants picked up where she left off last weekend with four RBI going 2-for-4 at the plate. Ali Newland drove in two runs and was 1-for-2 at the plate.

LSU will face Utah later Friday night.

