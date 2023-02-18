Peabody & ASH will clash in the Hall of Fame game

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Hall of Fame game will future two of our local schools in the area: ASH and Peabody.

Both schools played each other in the Hall of Fame game a few years back at ASH’s gym.

Peabody Head Coach Charles Smith and ASH Head Coach Lance Brasher said that this matchup is great for both the schools and the community.

“It’s always good to play local schools,“ said Smith. “It helps the rivalry, and it’s fun for the fans.”

“It’s two of the best teams in the area playing one another,” said Brasher. “Alumni from both schools come to the game, and it’s a great environment for the kids to play in.”

The history is not only between the two teams but the coaches as well.

Brasher played under Smith at Peabody, and they won a championship together and finished the fifth-best team in the nation with a perfect 41-0 record. Brasher said that those years were great, and he tries to install what he learned from Coach Smith into his team.

“As far as a defense, I try to make sure we have that mentality that Coach Charles taught us,” said Brasher. “Our style of play, intensity all the way down to scheduling. Who wouldn’t model themselves after one of the best coaches in the state?”

A key matchup in the game is the brothers Gary Mathews and Jordan Mathews playing on opposite teams. Gary is in his senior year playing for ASH, while Jordan is a junior at Peabody. Both said they were looking forward to this moment to prove who is better on the court.

“We have these conversations of who is the best at home all the time,” said Gary. “When I’m guarding him to ensure he doesn’t get a chance to dunk at all, but I know I will get a couple.”

“I’m just excited I get to play my brother one last time,” said Jordan. “My plan is to get a few dunks and beat him for bragging rights.”

Peabody will honor the 1979 team, the first to win a basketball championship at the game.

Coach Smith said that he is proud of that team because of their accomplishments on and off the court.

“We had some guys on that roster doing some really good things after high school,” said Smith. “We had a guy that played for the Cleveland Cavaliers. We have a guy that’s a guy that is the vice president of a Fortune 500 company, engineers and lawyers. It will be a moment that means a lot to me as a coach and a teacher.”

The game will be played at Peabody on Feb. 18. Tipoff will be at 7 p.m.

